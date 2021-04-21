CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 270343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$802.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.