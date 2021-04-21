Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 416,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

