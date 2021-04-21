Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $104,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,513. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

