Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $401,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.72. 10,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average is $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

