Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $69,024,363 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

