Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,430,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of -600.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

