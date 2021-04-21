Capstone Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CAPP) Shares Up 537.5%

Capstone Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPP)’s share price shot up 537.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Capstone Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CAPP)

Capstone Financial Group, Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital and investing in the stock of other companies. The company seeks to take strategic, non-controlling equity ownership interests in privately held businesses or public companies with very illiquid trading markets. It seeks to actively trade in strategic investment positions and/or enter into private securities transactions with regard to those positions, to capitalize on price fluctuations and realize profits or minimize losses.

