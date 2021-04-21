Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CS opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.75.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

