Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIR opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

