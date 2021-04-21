Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 255 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

