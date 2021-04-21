Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,834. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $249,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,194,671.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.