Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.