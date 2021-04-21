Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.57 ($155.97).

ETR:AFX opened at €145.05 ($170.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52-week high of €148.20 ($174.35). The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is €130.88 and its 200 day moving average is €121.39.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

