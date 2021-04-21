Carry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.07 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $159.10 million and $15.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041951 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

