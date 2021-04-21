Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 9528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.93.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.