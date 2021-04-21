Caspian (CSP) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $39,888.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

