Castle (CSTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Castle has a total market capitalization of $21,357.09 and $10.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.20 or 0.00554237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.36 or 0.03468735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,738,082 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.