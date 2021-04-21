Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

FFIC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

