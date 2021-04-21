Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,638 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 201.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $833.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.