Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $706.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

