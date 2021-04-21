Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

