Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.