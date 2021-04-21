Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.66 Million Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

