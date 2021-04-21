Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of City Office REIT worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $480.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

