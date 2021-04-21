Charles Woodburn Buys 29 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

On Monday, March 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £147.32 ($192.47).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Charles Woodburn purchased 31 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.97 ($197.24).

LON:BA opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.