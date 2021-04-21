Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.12 and traded as high as C$12.21. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 189,642 shares.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

