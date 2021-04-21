Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Chemed worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chemed by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $478.67 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.86 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

