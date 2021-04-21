ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.46

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 21576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.