Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. 23,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,285. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

