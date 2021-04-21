Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 2.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.87. 7,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,032,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

