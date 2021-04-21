Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Truist Securities

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHH. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of CHH opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

