Christopher Emerson Sells 2,217 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$42.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.52. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “na” rating and a C$49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.25.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

