Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $220,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cigna by 79.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.81. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

