Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.37.

XEC stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

