Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as high as $109.45 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 2251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

