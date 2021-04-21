CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $34.07. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $679.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.