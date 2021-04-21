Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $170.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $146.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,845. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

