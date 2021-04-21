Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $318.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.46 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.