Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Neutral

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

PG stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

