Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.