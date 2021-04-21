Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSEY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

