Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

CFG opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,934.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

