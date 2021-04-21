Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Trading Up 4%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.87 and last traded at $143.62. Approximately 3,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,249,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

