Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 7,167 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 199.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

