Clarus Securities Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Clarus Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.66 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.09 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

