CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

