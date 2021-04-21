CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 9.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 78,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,992,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

