Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

