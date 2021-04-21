Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce $131.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the lowest is $130.23 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $91.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $593.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $790.43 million, with estimates ranging from $768.23 million to $851.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,535 shares of company stock worth $56,149,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,016. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -187.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89.

Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

