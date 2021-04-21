Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $306.74 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

